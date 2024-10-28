GE Aerospace Partners with Waygate Technologies To Elevate Engine Inspections With AI

GE Aerospace GE and Waygate Technologies disclosed the joint development of a new AI-assisted commercial engine borescope solution.

This innovative tool will be available to Waygate Technologies’ customers and introduced to GE Aerospace’s maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) network later this year.

This milestone marks the successful completion of their first development program under the Joint Technology Development Agreement established in May 2023.

In their initial program, GE Aerospace and Waygate Technologies aimed to improve machine vision-based assisted defect recognition (ADR) systems using AI for commercial aviation engine borescope inspections.

The focus was specifically on High Pressure Compressor (HPC) inspections, which are among the most critical and time-consuming tasks in the engine’s Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) process.

The new solution leverages advanced AI techniques to improve detection rates by about 34% and reduce false alerts by over 13% compared to the previous model.

This AI upgrade will be available in an upcoming software update for the Mentor Visual iQ+ video borescope later this year.

Nicole Jenkins, Chief MRO Engineer, GE Aerospace, said, “Collaborating with Waygate Technologies, we have successfully combined our industry domain knowledge and digital expertise to integrate new AI techniques with the right data to improve the detection capabilities of commercial engine borescope inspections.”

“This joint development illustrates a bigger effort to give our inspection engineers more advanced tools using AI, computer vision, and automation to help them work productively and meet the needs of our customers. We believe this AI-assisted borescope system will help significantly reduce the time it takes to perform HPC inspections, while delivering high accuracy at the same time.”

