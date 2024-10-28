Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher During Pre-Market: What's Going On

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL saw a 2.61% rise in pre-market trading on Monday. This uptick follows the airline’s recent legal action against Crowdstrike Inc. CRWD.

As per Benzinga Pro, Delta Airlines was trading at $55.34 after closing at $54.12 on Friday. Crowdstrike, however, had only a slight uptick by 0.033%.

The lawsuit, filed in Georgia on Friday, accuses the vendor of contract breach and negligence, linked to a July outage that disrupted millions of computers and led to 7,000 flight cancellations.

Delta, headquartered in Atlanta, reported a $380 million revenue loss and $170 million in costs due to the incident. While other airlines managed to recover more swiftly, Delta’s operations were severely affected.

The issue was traced back to a faulty software update impacting computers running Microsoft's Windows operating system. In response, Delta has engaged David Boies from Boies Schiller Flexner to seek damages from the software vendor and Microsoft.

The airline is pursuing compensation for its financial losses, litigation expenses, and punitive damages, underscoring its commitment to addressing the financial impact of the outage and holding those responsible accountable.

