Cathie Wood's Ark Sells $22M Worth Of Tesla Shares Following Blockbuster Q3 Rally

On Thursday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made a series of trades, with the most prominent being the sale of Tesla Inc TSLA shares.

The TSLA Trade

Ark Invest sold 85,456 Tesla shares from its ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ, a transaction valued at $22.22 million based on Tesla’s closing price of $260.48 per share. On Thursday, Tesla stock skyrocketed 21.9%. The sale comes amidst Tesla’s surprising third-quarter earnings, which beat estimates and showed improving margins. The electric vehicle giant also shared a strong vehicle delivery outlook for 2025, which was among the highlights for analysts. This information was disclosed during the earnings call, where Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared more details than usual.

Earlier in July, Musk had endorsed Ark Invest’s $5 trillion valuation forecast for Tesla, suggesting it may be conservative. He cited the potential of the Optimus humanoid robot, estimating a global demand of over 20 billion units for both consumer and industrial applications.

Notably, in August, Ark Invest had unloaded $21million worth of Tesla stock.

See Also: Peter Schiff Warns Investors Against Keeping $20K In Cash: ‘One Of The Riskiest Bets You Can Make’

Other Key Trades:

Ark Invest’s ARKG ETF sold shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX). Both ARKG and ARKK ETFs bought shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP).

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) shares were also bought by ARKG and ARKK. ARKG bought shares of Cerus Corp (CERS). ARKK and ARKQ ETFs bought shares of Teradyne Inc (TER).

Read Next: