Investors Lost Over 95% Of Their Wealth In This Nvidia-Linked ETF While Jensen Huang-Led Chip Giant Gained 220% In The Past Year: Here's More

Investors in the T-Rex 2X Inverse Nvidia Daily Target ETF NVDQ are grappling with significant losses as shares of Jensen Huang-led Nvidia Corp. NVDA experience a remarkable stock surge.

As per Benzinga Pro, the T-Rex ETF has seen a dramatic 96% decline in investor wealth over the past year. This stark contrast comes as Nvidia’s stock has soared by 221.08% during the same timeframe.

However, it is noteworthy that the T-Rex ETF is designed to achieve daily inverse investment results, meaning its long-term performance may not mirror Nvidia’s stock trends. It aims for a daily return of 200% of the inverse of Nvidia’s daily performance, setting it apart from conventional ETFs.

Simply put, this ETF is designed to gain value when Nvidia's stock price decreases and lose value when Nvidia's stock price increases. It achieves this by using derivatives, such as options or futures, to bet against Nvidia’s stock performance.

Meanwhile, Nvidia remains a leader in the chip industry, with its shares closing up 0.8% at $138 on Friday, boosting its market capitalization to over $3 trillion. Experts like Ram Ahluwalia from Lumida Wealth Management are optimistic about Nvidia’s potential to reach a $4 trillion valuation, citing strong demand for GPU chips.

Additionally, Dan Niles of Niles Investment Management forecasts that Nvidia’s revenues and stock could double in the coming years, driven by AI investments. Goldman Sachs and Bofa Securities have also increased their price targets for Nvidia, reflecting confidence in its growth prospects.

Image via Shutterstock