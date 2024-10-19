Key Battlegrounds Heat Up As Trump Gains Ground In Critical States

As voters across the United States prepare to head to the polls on November 5, the presidential race is heating up.

As election day approaches, attention turns to the polling averages compiled by the polling analysis website 538, a part of ABC News. This platform gathers data from various national and battleground state polls, applying strict quality control measures to ensure reliability.

National Polls: Harris Holds a Narrow Lead On Average

Since entering the race in late July, Kamala Harris has maintained a slight lead over Donald Trump in national polling averages, reported BBC. Initially experiencing a surge in popularity, she built a lead of nearly four percentage points by the end of August.

Swing States: A Tight Contest

Currently, the race in seven battleground states is exceptionally close, with neither candidate holding a decisive advantage. Trump has recently claimed a slight lead in Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Conversely, in Nevada, Harris has edged ahead. Meanwhile, in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, traditionally Democratic strongholds, Harris has maintained a narrow lead, though the numbers have tightened recently.

Notably, on the day Biden exited the race, he was trailing Trump by nearly five percentage points in these crucial swing states. Pennsylvania, in particular, is vital due to its significant electoral votes, and it had shown Biden behind by nearly 4.5 points at that time, BBC added while analyzing the polling average presented by the 538 website.

Trust in Polls: A Skeptical Landscape

Despite the current polling, uncertainty looms!

The close margins in swing states make it challenging to predict a winner, and past elections have shown that polls can underestimate Trump’s support, BBC added.

Polling companies are working to improve their methodologies, striving to better reflect the demographics of the voting population and anticipate voter turnout on November 5.

As Harris and Trump prepare for a fiercely contested election, all eyes will be on the battleground states that could determine the outcome.

