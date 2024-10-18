What's Going On With TreeHouse Foods Stock Today?

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. THS shares are trading slightly lower on Friday.

The company voluntarily recalled specific frozen waffle products due to the potential risk of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

This organism can lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections, particularly in young children, elderly individuals, and those with weakened immune systems.

The affected products were distributed across the U.S. and Canada and are packaged in various formats.

Healthy people, however, may experience only mild symptoms, such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes infections can also result in miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

The company stated that no confirmed illness reports have been associated with the recalled products to date. This issue was identified during routine testing at the manufacturing facility.

Consumers are advised to either dispose the listed products or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

According to Benzinga Pro, THS stock has gained 0.6% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF PSCC and LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF ACTV.

Price Action: THS shares are trading lower by 0.72% to $41.89 at last check Friday.

Image via Shutterstock

