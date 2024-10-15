Boeing Shares Jump As Troubled Aerospace Company Inks $10B Supplemental Credit Agreement With Big Banks

Boeing Company BA shares are trading higher on Tuesday. The company inked a $10 billion supplemental credit agreement with several big banks.
Bank of America, Citibank, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan are on board as joint lead arrangers and bookrunners.
Boeing plans to pay a 0.5% funding fee on each advance under the credit agreement and a 0.50%-1.00% duration fee on outstanding advances after 90 to 270 days.
Non-SOFR loans will accrue interest at the higher of Citibank's base rate, federal funds rate plus 0.50%, or Adjusted Term SOFR plus 1.00%, with an additional 0.375%-1.00%, based on Boeing's credit rating.
SOFR loans will bear interest at Adjusted Term SOFR plus 1.375%-2.00%. Commitments end in 120 days, with advances maturing in 364 days.
The credit agreement limits Boeing's debt to 60% of total capital. It also restricts liens to $250 million, and allows mergers only if Boeing is the surviving entity.
Apart from this, Boeing disclosed a mixed shelf offering of up to $25 billion, which includes Senior and Subordinated Debt Securities, Common Stock, and Preferred Stock.
This week, Boeing announced a 10% workforce reduction of approximately 17,000 jobs in an effort to stem financial losses.
Investors can gain exposure to the stock via IShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA and Gabelli Commercial Aerospace and Defense ETF GCAD.
Price Action: BA shares are up 0.95% at $150.40 premarket at the last check Tuesday.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
