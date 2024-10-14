GM Strikes Deal With Barclays To Supercharge Its Rewards Mastercard Program

General Motors Company GM penned a long-term deal with Barclays PLC BCS. Starting next summer, Barclays will become the exclusive issuer of the GM Rewards Mastercard and the GM Business Mastercard in the U.S.

The new partnership with Barclays will offer exclusive benefits and experiences for cardholders.

With the GM Rewards card, members can earn and redeem points on Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, and GMC vehicles, including EVs, as well as for services and accessories.

Current My GM Rewards cardmembers can continue using their cards to earn rewards for GM products and services.

Before the transition, they will receive details on activating their new GM card from Barclays.

The new partnership with GM will expand Barclays’ U.S. credit card portfolio, aligning with its growth strategy focused on partnering with top American brands.

Barclays also plans to acquire the GM card program’s receivables from the current issuer next year as part of the agreement.

The GM credit card program will remain exclusively under the Mastercard brand, offering additional cardmember benefits.

Last week, GM Energy launched an energy storage product called the PowerBank to Tesla‘s Powerwall product.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF FTXR and Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF RPV.

Price Action: GM shares are up 0.41% at $48.07 premarket at the last check Monday.

