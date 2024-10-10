United Airlines Takes Flight With Global Expansion: New Routes To Spain, Italy, And More

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL shares are trading higher on Thursday. The company unveiled its largest international expansion, adding service to eight new cities.

Beginning in May 2025, the airline plans to launch five new nonstop flights from its Newark/New York hub to destinations not served by other U.S. airlines.

This includes Bilbao, Spain; Nuuk, Greenland; Madeira Island, Portugal; Faro, Portugal; and Palermo, Italy.

Apart from this, United Airlines is introducing three new nonstop routes from Washington D.C./Dulles, which features its inaugural year-round flight to Dakar, Senegal, along with new seasonal flights to Nice, France, and Venice, Italy.

Moreover, the company planned its largest summer 2025 schedule, which includes over 760 weekly transatlantic flights to over 40 destinations.

The airline also intends to increase direct flights from Newark/New York to Palma de Mallorca, Dubrovnik, and Athens.

Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances, said, “Our network provides the most choice and variety for our customers, whether they are looking for a relaxing seaside getaway, once-in-a-lifetime adventure travel or to explore some of the most vibrant urban escapes across the globe.”

United Airlines will report earnings results on Wednesday, October 16.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via U.S. Global Jets ETF JETS and Themes Airlines ETF AIRL.

Price Action: UAL shares are up 1.48% at $60.31 at the last check Thursday.

Image via Shutterstock

