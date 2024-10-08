Elon Musk On Consequences Of Trump Losing In 2024: 'It's The Last Election We're Going To Have' — Jokingly Wonders About Length Of His Own Prison Term

Elon Musk has openly expressed his full support for Donald Trump during a conversation with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Musk declared he is “all in” on the former president.

What Happened: In the interview, Musk voiced his worries about the potential fallout if Trump does not win the upcoming election. He stated, “If [Trump] loses, I'm f**ked,” underscoring the significance he attributes to the political climate.

“My view is that if Trump doesn’t win this election, it’s the last election we’re going to have,” Musk said.

He added, "So my prediction is, if there’s another four years of a Dem administration, they will legalize so many illegals that… the next election there won’t be any swing states, and this will be a single-party country."

This interview followed Musk’s participation at a rally in Pennsylvania with Trump. There, Musk humorously identified himself as “not just MAGA, I'm dark MAGA” while interacting with the audience.

Musk also shared his view that migrants, whom he referred to as “illegals,” are being strategically relocated to pivotal states to sway future elections. He suggested that granting them citizenship could alter the political landscape, potentially leading to a single-party nation.

In a playful exchange, Carlson asked Musk about the possible consequences of his support for Trump. Musk jokingly pondered his future under a Democratic administration, asking, “How long do you think my prison sentence is gonna be?”

Why It Matters: Musk’s support for Trump comes amid a series of events that underscore his political stance.

Earlier, in September, Trump announced plans to appoint Musk to lead a government efficiency commission if elected, with Musk agreeing to take on the role without compensation. This aligns with Musk’s support for Trump’s economic plans.

Despite Musk’s backing of Trump, there is a notable political divide between him and his employees. Data from September reveals that workers at Tesla Inc., SpaceX, and X have predominantly supported Vice President Kamala Harris, contributing significantly more to her campaign than to Trump’s.

