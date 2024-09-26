Boeing 737 Max Jets Face New Safety Concerns Over Jamming Pedals As Investigators Point Out Moisture Leakage Risks

Safety investigators have recently issued urgent recommendations to Boeing Co BA and the Federal Aviation Administration following the discovery of a potential safety issue with the 737 Max jets. The issue pertains to the pedals used by pilots to steer the aircraft on runways, which can reportedly become jammed due to moisture leakage.

What Happened: The National Transportation Safety Board has discovered that moisture can seep into the rudder assembly and freeze, causing the pedals to jam. This finding was the result of an investigation into an incident involving a United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL plane earlier this year.

The NTSB has found that the faulty work affected at least 353 actuators installed on some Max jets and older 737s. The NTSB has advised Boeing to modify flight manuals to eliminate advice that pilots use maximum pedal force to overpower a jammed rudder, as this could cause sudden rudder movement and potentially lead the plane to go off the runway.

Why It Matters: This latest safety concern adds to the list of issues that have plagued the 737 Max jets. The aircraft were grounded worldwide in March 2019 following two fatal crashes that claimed 346 lives. The planes were allowed to return to service in November 2020 after Boeing made significant changes to the flight control system.

Price Action: Boeing Co’s stock closed at $154.58 on Thursday, up 1.55% for the day. In after-hours trading, the stock slightly increased 0.0065%. However, year to date, Boeing’s stock has decreased by 38.60%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image Via Shutterstock