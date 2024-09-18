Roku Introduces Innovative Ads Manager For Direct-to-Consumer Brands: Details

Roku, Inc. ROKU shares are trading higher in the morning session on Wednesday.

The company has introduced Roku Ads Manager, a self-service platform tailored for CTV performance.

“In order to meet growth marketers’ needs across all direct-to-consumer brands, we built a seamless solution to buying CTV video ads for brands of any size,” said Louqman Parampath, VP of Product Management, Roku.

As TV ad spending increasingly moves away from linear formats and digital-native marketers seek to expand beyond search and social media, Roku said its Ads Manager will support the success of growth marketers.

The VP noted that Roku Ads Manager is uniquely equipped to provide data, optimization, and advertising formats unavailable in other CTV self-serve solutions, such as native shoppable campaigns with Shopify, while also offering a buying experience similar to that of search and social media.

Roku Ads Manager offers competitive pricing and spending efficiency by utilizing Roku’s direct premium inventory without third-party fees. Marketers can create interactive video overlays, allowing viewers to send themselves text messages while watching ads.

Additionally, Shopify merchants can launch self-service shoppable ads, enabling consumers to complete purchases directly using their Roku remote.

According to Benzinga Pro, ROKU stock has lost over 14% year to date. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW and iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF IYZ.

Price Action: ROKU shares are trading higher by 2.22% to $76.33 at last check Wednesday.

