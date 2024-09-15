Elon Musk Now Controls Two-Thirds Of The Planet's Satellites – And SpaceX Is Just Getting Started With Plans To Launch Almost 40,000 More

Elon Musk's company SpaceX has now become the dominant force in space. The tech billionaire controls nearly two-thirds of all active satellites orbiting Earth, thanks to the rapid growth of his Starlink satellite network.

Recently, SpaceX launched its 7,000th Starlink satellite, adding to the massive constellation that delivers high-speed internet worldwide. In just three years, the number of Starlink satellites has increased more than sixfold.

There are over 6,000 SpaceX Starlink satellites orbiting Earth pic.twitter.com/eDl5ID2Neq — Dima Zeniuk (@DimaZeniuk) August 20, 2024

However, the billionaire isn't stopping there, as SpaceX plans to launch an additional 42,000 satellites. Starlink operates in over 100 countries and has more than three million customers, all of whom access the service through a special ground-based dish.

Musk's company plans to expand into even more countries in the coming years, offering global coverage. For now, countries like China, Russia, and North Korea are not on Starlink's waiting list.

However, the sheer power that Musk now holds through SpaceX and Starlink has started raising some eyebrows. With over 62% of active satellites under his control, Musk's influence in space and communications is unmatched. "Between Tesla, Starlink and Twitter, I may have more real-time global economic data in one head than anyone ever," Musk once tweeted. That's a lot of power for one person.

The company recently launched Polaris Dawn, a private mission that broke records for how far a crewed mission has traveled from Earth since the Apollo era. The mission also completed the first private spacewalk and sent a message from space using Starlink's satellite network.

On Sept. 14, the company sent 21 more Starlink satellites into space aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, marking the 85th launch of the year and the 7,000th launch of a Starlink satellite. Thirteen of the satellites that were launched had “Direct to Cell” capabilities, meaning that they could connect directly to cellphones and offer coverage in places without cell towers.

Musk recently announced that T-Mobile customers will soon be able to access the internet directly through Starlink satellites. By the end of 2024, T-Mobile users won't have to worry about dead zones – those areas where cell signals don't reach. The technology uses satellites equipped with a special modem that acts like a cell tower in space, allowing users to send texts, make calls, and browse the internet without needing any special hardware or apps.

MEDIA: Accreditation is open for the @EuropaClipper mission launch to Jupiter's icy moon, Europa!



NASA and SpaceX are targeting a launch period opening Oct. 10 atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A.



Apply by Sept. 27: https://t.co/eErTCQlLHP pic.twitter.com/sbFxMcAVzu — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) September 3, 2024

While Starlink and its satellite launches are front and center, SpaceX has even bigger plans. The company is working on NASA's Europa Clipper mission, destined to explore one of Jupiter's moons. It’s a complex mission that requires SpaceX to switch between Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rocket configurations.

