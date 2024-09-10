What's Going On With Boeing Shares Tuesday?

Boeing Company BA shares are trading lower on Tuesday. The company reportedly informed suppliers of a six-month delay in a key production milestone for its 737 MAX.

Also, today, the company disclosed the planned launch of its Q4S satellite in 2026.

This Boeing-funded mission marks a significant step toward developing a secure global quantum internet connecting quantum sensors and computers.

This experiment aims to demonstrate quantum networking in space, advancing the understanding of how such networks can be built across vast distances while maintaining precise synchronization.

Jay Lowell, chief engineer for Boeing’s Disruptive Computing, Networks & Sensors organization, said, “Quantum entanglement swapping underpins the communication of the future, expanding quantum networks beyond simple point-to-point communication. We’re launching Q4S to prove it can be done in orbit.”

“By demonstrating entanglement swapping, we can create a scalable network, where quantum information can be transmitted over vast distances, something currently limited by decoherence and loss,”

Apart from this, Boeing stated that it delivered 40 commercial jets in August, five more than in the same month of 2023 when a manufacturing defect affected 737 MAX production, reported Reuters.

Last week, Boeing’s troubled space capsule, Starliner, returned to Earth without any crew after a test flight fraught with technical issues and delays.

The mission has garnered global attention due to numerous technical problems that led NASA to extend the stays of astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via IShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA and Gabelli Commercial Aerospace and Defense ETF GCAD.

Price Action: BA shares are down 2.82% at $158.32 at the last check Tuesday.

