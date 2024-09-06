What's Going On With Mullen Automotive Shares Today?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN shares are trading lower on Friday.

According to Benzinga Pro, MULN stock has lost over 99% in the past year.

The company announced today that its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, has partnered with Texas Consulting & Development to provide Bollinger B4 Class 4 trucks.

This collaboration is part of TCD’s new bundled service for ports and related industries, enhancing vehicle portfolio and boosting its Vehicle-to-Grid and Vehicle-to-Building technology capabilities.

Additionally, TCD will use the Bollinger B4 electric truck to drive sales in the commercial & industrial (C&I), telecom, and utility sectors. This strategy aims to improve market penetration and offer comprehensive solutions to a wider array of industries for Bollinger Motors.

Jim Connelly, Chief Revenue Officer of Bollinger Motors, noted that the partnership offers a chance for the Bollinger B4 to assist diverse industries in electrifying their vehicle fleets.

He highlighted that TCD, known for its expertise in helping companies reduce their carbon footprint, has selected the B4 as a key component of their clean energy strategies.

Both companies share a commitment to leveraging electrification technology to create operational efficiencies while reducing carbon footprints across multiple industries.

“This collaboration makes sense in terms of addressing the future of EV and its aggregated potential for edge energy production – a much-needed solution for grid providers across the U.S.,” stated Steven Villarreal, managing partner of TCD.

Price Action: MULN shares are trading lower by 12.37% to $0.19 at last check Friday.

