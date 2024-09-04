Jensen Huang's Net Worth Drops Below $100B As Nvidia Stock Plummets 14% Over 3 Sessions After Earnings Fail To Impress Investors

Nvidia Corp. NVDA shares have tumbled 14% over three sessions following the artificial intelligence stalwart’s quarterly results.

What Happened: Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia reported Wednesday after the close of fiscal year 2025 second-quarter earnings and revenue that exceeded expectations. The guidance for the third quarter was also upbeat. Notwithstanding the stellar results, investors sold off, potentially due to the guidance exceeding the consensus by the smallest margin in several quarters.

Investors are also worried about the lack of visibility into the Blackwell 200 AI accelerators amid the rumors about a potential delay.

The stock fell 6.4% on Friday and recouped some of the losses on Friday amid the broader market rally orchestrated by tame inflation data.

Selling resumed on Tuesday, as the market reopened after Monday’s Labor Day holiday, dragged by the broader market weakness and a Bloomberg report that said the company received subpoenas from the Department of Justice over monopoly trade practices. The stock plunged 9.5% by the close.

Nvidia’s market cap eroded by $279 billion on Tuesday alone. Intraday, the valuation plunged about $300 billion, marking the biggest one-day loss for any stock, according to a post on X by trading platform TrendSpider.

Stock Plunge Leaves Huang Poorer: Nvidia founder Jensen Huang holds 0.86 million shares in the company he co-founded, giving him a 3.5% stake in the company. The 61-year-old entrepreneur, the son of Taiwanese immigrants, is positioned 18th in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, boasting $94.9 billion in wealth, down $9.8 billion from Friday. At the peak, his net worth was at $119 billion in mid-June.

Analysts are confident that the near-term weakness is only a fleeting thing. Wedbush’s Daniel Ives said in a note that the underlying enterprise demand for AI is way outstripping supply. “With Blackwell delay fears allayed we do not see anything getting in the way of this AI Revolution heading into year-end despite some throwing around the “R-word” the last few weeks,” he said.

Nvidia, though ending down 9.53% at $108 on Tuesday, is up 118% so far this year, according to Benzinga Pro data.

