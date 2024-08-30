Tesla's Chinese Rival BYD Reportedly Unveils Xia MPV: New Model Series Aims to Spice Up Auto Show, Expand Market Reach

BYD Co., Ltd. BYDDY reportedly introduced a new model series called Xia on the first day of the Chengdu auto show, debuting the Xia MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) as the initial model in this new lineup to broaden its product range.

BYD announced today that the Xia MPV, priced around RMB 300,000 ($42,340), will be available for sale later this year, CnEV Post reported. This model is part of BYD’s Dynasty lineup, named after the first recorded dynasty in Chinese civilization. The company’s other major lineup is the Ocean series.

Previous model families in BYD’s Dynasty series include the Han, Tang, Qin, Song, and Yuan, each named after historical Chinese dynasties.

The Xia MPV will feature BYD’s fifth-generation DM hybrid technology, introduced on May 28, which offers improved fuel efficiency. The vehicle’s dimensions are 5,145 mm in length, 1,970 mm in width, and 1,805 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,045 mm, per the report.

Currently, the only MPV available from BYD in China is the Denza D9, which is 5,250 mm long, 1,960 mm wide, and 1,920 mm high, with a wheelbase of 3,110 mm.

The Denza D9 has averaged around 10,000 units sold per month over the past five months. In July, it sold 9,030 units, accounting for 87 percent of Denza’s total monthly sales of 10,340, according to CnEVPost data.

In March 2022, BYD introduced the Song Max DM-i in China, which had been the brand’s sole MPV over the past two years. Currently, BYD’s website no longer lists the Song Max DM-i.

The report further added that, in July, BYD announced the launch of the M6 electric MPV in Indonesia, marking its first all-electric MPV for that market. The M6 is not available in China.

