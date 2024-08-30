Nasdaq Jumps Over 100 Points; Dell Posts Upbeat Results

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 100 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.03% to 41,321.72 while the NASDAQ rose 0.76% to 17,649.93. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 5,616.77.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares climbed by 1% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, energy shares fell by 0.4%.

Top Headline

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $25.03 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Brenmiller Energy Ltd BNRG shares shot up 129% to $1.54 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in H1 EPS results. Also, the company announced a projected pipeline valued up to $500 million.

Shares of Focus Universal Inc. FCUV got a boost, surging 78% to $0.3395 after the company in a Form4 filing disclosed that CEO Desheng Wang bought 302,100 shares of stock at an average price of $0.18 per share.

got a boost, surging 78% to $0.3395 after the company in a Form4 filing disclosed that CEO Desheng Wang bought 302,100 shares of stock at an average price of $0.18 per share. Theriva Biologics, Inc. TOVX shares were also up, gaining 42% to $6.67.

Equities Trading DOWN

Paltalk, Inc. PALT shares dropped 40% to $3.2766 after the company was awarded $65.7 million in District Court verdict against Cisco, which remains subject to post-trial proceedings.

Shares of Catheter Precision, Inc. VTAK were down 47% to $0.7144 after the company announced the pricing of $3.1 million underwritten public offering.

were down 47% to $0.7144 after the company announced the pricing of $3.1 million underwritten public offering. Elastic N.V. ESTC was down, falling 27% to $76.00 after the company reported first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 2.2% to $74.24 while gold traded down 0.4% at $2,549.10.

Silver traded down 1.1% to $29.67 on Friday, while copper rose 0.1% to $4.2255.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.2%, Germany's DAX rose 0.3% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.3%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.4%, while London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%.

The unemployment rate in the Eurozone eased to its record low of 6.4% in July from 6.5% in the previous month, while annual inflation rate declined to 2.2% in August from 2.6% in the prior month.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.74%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 1.14%, China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.68% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.28%.

The Indian economy grew by 6.7% from the prior year in the June quarter compared to a 7.8% increase in the prior period. Retail sales in Hong Kong declined 13.3% year-over-year in July.

Economics

U.S. personal income increased by 0.3% from the prior month to $24.015 trillion in July, while personal spending rose 0.5% from the prior month.

The US core PCE price index increased by 0.2% from the earlier month in July, in line with market estimates and following a 0.2% rise in June.

