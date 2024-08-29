ChargePoint Leads The Charge: AI-Powered Repair Tool Aims To Fix EV Chargers Faster

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT shares are trading higher today. The company introduced an AI-powered driver support tool designed to diagnose and repair electric vehicle (EV) charging stations quickly.

This new software, which is a first in the EV charging industry, uses AI to identify physical issues and enhance charger uptime.

The software allows drivers to report nonfunctional charging stations by submitting photos via the ChargePoint app. It analyzes the images and sends the findings to ChargePoint’s Network Operations Center, reducing the need for on-site inspections and speeding up issue resolution.

Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint said, “This technology will enable us to triage and resolve physical issues that cannot not be detected via remote monitoring, demonstrating our commitment to innovations which deliver a reliable charging network.”

Recently, the company has been collaborating with major automakers across the globe for advancement in EV charging solutions.

This week, the company partnered with Daimler Buses to integrate its telematics and charge management systems with Mercedes-Benz and Setra brand buses.

In July, the company and Porsche Cars North America partnered to integrate charging services. The collaboration will increase the number of chargers available to Porsche customers to more than 100,000 across North America.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF SIMS and Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF PBW.

Price Action: CHPT shares are up 3.11% at $1.825 at the last check Thursday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

