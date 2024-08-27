ChargePoint And Daimler Buses Team Up For EV Charging Solutions

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT partnered with Daimler Buses to integrate its telematics and charge management systems with Mercedes-Benz and Setra brand buses.

ChargePoint’s systems optimize fleet operations with real-time data, enabling efficient EV scaling. The Daimler Buses partnership ensures fast onboarding and provides fleet managers with tools for monitoring, insights, and reporting through a single interface.

Uwe Münch, Director for Bus & Transit, Europe, at ChargePoint, said, “Over 9,500 buses use the ChargePoint fleet management system globally, many of which are made by Daimler Buses. With this new partnership, customers of both brands benefit from enhanced software to optimise their pure electric and mixed fuel fleets.”

Recently, the company has been collaborating with major automakers across the globe to expand its EV charging solutions.

In July, the company and Porsche Cars North America partnered to integrate charging services. The collaboration will increase the number of chargers available to Porsche customers to more than 100,000 across North America.

This month, ChargePoint announced the launch of ChargePoint Omni Port, an EV connector solution that ensures any EV can charge in any parking space, regardless of its connector type, and without an expensive additional cable.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF SIMS and Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF PBW.

Price Action: CHPT shares are down 0.54% at $1.83 premarket at the last check Tuesday.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Don’t miss the opportunity to dominate in a volatile market at the Benzinga SmallCAP Conference on Oct. 9-10 at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile. Get exclusive access to CEO presentations, 1:1 meetings with investors, and valuable insights from top financial experts. Whether you’re a trader, entrepreneur, or investor, this event offers unparalleled opportunities to grow your portfolio and network with industry leaders. Secure your spot and get your tickets today!