General Motors Recruits Former Apple Executive Tim Twerdahl To Strengthen Software Division: Report

General Motors Company GM has reportedly hired a veteran of Apple Inc. AAPL to its software services unit.

Tim Twerdahl will be vice president of product management for the arm. Twerdahl enters General Motors as the auto behemoth builds out its budding software unit's administration team with former Apple executives while cutting other personnel to terminate some coatings of staffing, reported BNN Bloomberg.

At Apple, Twerdahl handled products such as AirPods and Apple TV as vice president of the tech giant's home & audio products business.

Most recently, he was the head product officer of sustainable building design firm Juno. He will report to Baris Cetinok, GM's senior vice president of software and services product management, the report noted, citing sources who requested anonymity as the information has not been made public.

In another unrelated development, Samsung SDI completed and finalized a deal with General Motors to form a joint venture to supply electric vehicle (EV) batteries in the U.S.

The partnership involves a $3.5 billion investment to build a battery cell manufacturing plant with an initial annual production capacity of 27 GWh, targeting mass production by 2027. The company anticipates future expansions to increase capacity to 36 GWh.

This joint venture will help Samsung SDI establish a presence in the North American EV market and expand its customer base for these high-quality, safe batteries.

Price Action: GM shares are trading lower by 0.58% to $48.97 at last check Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock

