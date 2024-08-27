Why Is Carnival Corporation Stock Gaining Today?

Carnival Corporation & plc CCL unveiled new itineraries for seven ships sailing in 2026 and 2027 from Miami, Port Canaveral, Galveston, and Baltimore.

The new itineraries include Half Moon Cay, which will expand with a larger beach, enhanced dining, and a new pier for Carnival’s Excel class ships, including Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration.

This also includes Celebration Key, Carnival’s first exclusive guest destination. In particular, Carnival Celebration will offer seven-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, with departure dates available through spring 2027.

Also, Carnival is launching new itineraries for its latest ship, Carnival Jubilee, departing from Galveston starting in September 2026.

In July, the company signed an agreement with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri to design and construct three LNG-powered ships, which are expected to be delivered in the summers of 2029, 2031, and 2033, respectively.

CCL shares rose around 10% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF CRUZ and Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connected Consumer ETFNBCC.

Price Action: CCL shares are up 3.55% at $17.19 at the last check Tuesday.

