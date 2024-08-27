Accenture Expands Healthcare Reach Across Europe With Latest consus.health Deal

Tech giant Accenture Plc ACN is set to supercharge its healthcare prowess with the acquisition of consus.health, a German consultancy. Terms were not disclosed, and the deal is pending customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2012, consus.health serves more than 600 healthcare providers and hospitals. This move will bolster Accenture’s digital transformation and managed services by integrating consus.health’s expertise in medical strategy, patient management, and more.

According to Benzinga Pro, ACN stock has gained over 4% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Trust For Professional Managers Jensen Quality Growth ETF JGRW and IShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETFIETC.

“In the healthcare industry, organizations are under pressure to improve access, experience and outcomes, while reducing costs,” said Christina Raab, market unit lead for Accenture in Austria, Switzerland and Germany.

Headquartered in Freiburg im Breisgau, consus.health’s team of 140 experts will join Accenture’s Health Strategy & Consulting practice in Germany. The expansion will enhance healthcare quality across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

“consus.health’s expertise in revenue and cost management, process optimization, and hospital management will complement our existing offerings and enable us to provide our clients with even more comprehensive solutions,” said Katharina Michaelis, Accenture’s social services and health portfolio lead for Germany.

Accenture’s acquisition of consus.health continues its strategic push in healthcare, following previous investments in Intellera Consulting, ConcentricLife, and Nautilus Consulting.

Price Action: ACN shares are trading lower by 0.45% to $335.26 at last check Tuesday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

