Arizona Man Arrested For Threatening Donald Trump: Suspect Caught Amid Border Visit

Police have apprehended 66-year-old Ronald Lee Syvrud of Cochise County, Arizona, who is accused of threatening to kill Donald Trump.

The arrest occurred during a manhunt that took place while Trump was visiting Arizona this week.

Authorities say Syvrud made death threats against Trump in social media posts over the past two weeks, reported BBC.

Trump was in Cochise County on Thursday, touring the U.S.-Mexico border.

In July, Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a bullet grazed him.

Police reported that the suspect, from Benson, Arizona, about 50 miles southeast of Tucson, was apprehended within Cochise County, as announced by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon.

The office stated, “This subject has been taken into custody without incident.”

During Trump’s visit, reporters asked him whether he was aware of the ongoing search for the suspect.

“No, I have not heard that, but I am not that surprised and the reason is because I want to do things that are very bad for the bad guys,” Trump said.

This is not the first threat directed at a presidential candidate this election cycle.

Earlier this month, a 66-year-old man from Virginia was arrested for allegedly threatening Harris and other public officials, BBC added.

