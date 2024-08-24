NASA Chooses SpaceX Over Boeing For Stranded Astronauts' Return: Starliner's Future In Doubt

Two astronauts who have been at the International Space Station since early June will return aboard a SpaceX vehicle rather than the Boeing Company BA spacecraft that transported them there.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced on Saturday that astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams will stay in orbit until early next year, when they will return aboard a SpaceX spacecraft, reported The Wall Street Journal.

This decision is a blow to Boeing, which spent years developing the Starliner vehicle that carried the astronauts to the space station on June 6.

During the flight, multiple thrusters temporarily malfunctioned, and engineers discovered further helium leaks in its propulsion system, The Wall Street Journal added.

Also Read: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Thinks It’s A ‘Good Idea’ To Invite Trump To Giga Texas: ‘He Is A Big Fan Of Manufacturing In America’

In the weeks following, NASA and Boeing have debated whether the vehicle’s issues would pose any risks if it were to return the astronauts to Earth.

Opting for SpaceX to return Wilmore and Williams will extend their ISS stay to about eight months, far beyond the original eight-day mission planned for testing Starliner, with a return initially set for mid-June.

Nelson mentioned that he had discussed the Starliner issues with Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg, who reaffirmed the company’s commitment to addressing the vehicle’s challenges.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Mark Nappi, a Boeing vice president managing Starliner, informed employees that the decision was disappointing.

Boeing had previously asserted that data from their and NASA’s evaluations indicated Starliner was safe for the return flight.

Nappi conveyed that Boeing is prepared to implement the necessary steps to align with NASA’s revised plan, emphasizing that their top priority is ensuring the safety of both the crew and the spacecraft.

NASA’s decision to not permit Boeing to attempt the return of Williams and Wilmore is likely to spark concerns about the future of the Starliner program.

Boeing has invested over a decade and reported losses exceeding $1.4 billion due to delays caused by software issues, sticky valves, and problems with the spacecraft’s parachute system, The Wall Street Journal added.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Read Next: