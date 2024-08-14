Why Leidos Holdings Shares Are Gaining Today

Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

According to Benzinga Pro, LDOS stock has gained 50% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Global X Funds Global X Defense Tech ETF SHLD and Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Cybersecurity ETF HACK.

The company said it was recently awarded a contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s Interated Program Office for Analysis for lifecycle management of existing and emerging analytics systems.

The single award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract, known as Chinook, has a ceiling value of $86.4 million if all task orders are fulfilled over five years.

“Geospatial intelligence analysts use a spectrum of tools and need them to perform to support their missions,” said Roy Stevens, Leidos National Security Sector President.

Under the Chinook contract, Leidos will deliver software development, systems engineering, integration, and operations and sustainment services.

This includes support for systems such as the Commercial-Joint Mapping Tool Kit, Target Coordinate Mensuration Validation, Advanced Analyst Augmentation Analytical Cloud Enablement System, and the Tearline open-source intelligence system.

“Building on our longstanding relationship with NGA, we are committed to sustaining and evolving these analysis systems for ongoing decision advantage,” Stevens added.

Leidos will employ DevSecOps practices and Zero Trust cybersecurity methodologies to maintain and enhance these systems.

Price Action: LDOS shares are trading higher by 1.37% to $146.81 at last check Wednesday.

