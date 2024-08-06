Palantir CEO Alex Karp Warns Of Severe 'Violent Interactions' In Middle East, Reaffirms Support For Israel — Stock Surges Over 12% In After-Hours Trading

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR CEO Alex Karp issued a stark warning about potential conflicts in the Middle East, in the second-quarter earnings call.

What Happened: Karp warned of a possible escalation of conflicts in the Middle East, emphasizing the company’s commitment to supporting U.S. interests in the region.

“The world is on the precipice of what could be a very severe set of violent interactions in the Middle East,” Karp said.

“It goes without saying that at Palantir, we know where we stand and we are very much supporting America and its allies in the Middle East, including Israel,” Karp said.

The company, known for its data analytics software used by government agencies and large corporations, has positioned itself as a key player in national security and defense.

While Karp did not disclose specific details of Palantir’s involvement in Middle Eastern affairs, the company has previously acknowledged its work with various defense and intelligence agencies.

Why It Matters: Palantir’s warning comes amid a backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East. Recently, Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT saw a surge in overnight trading on Monday due to increased U.S. military presence in the region. This move is seen as a defensive measure to de-escalate tensions.

Additionally, the potential for an Iranian attack on Israel has been highlighted by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who warned G7 countries of possible retaliatory actions following recent assassinations of key figures in Hamas and Hezbollah. This situation mirrors the market disruptions seen during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Palantir’s AI technology has been instrumental in supporting U.S. government goals in the Middle East. Earlier this year, Shyam Sankar, Palantir’s Chief Technology Officer, emphasized the company’s AI-enabled platforms’ role in aiding U.S. allies, particularly in Israel. These platforms, including Gaia and Gotham Foundry, have been leveraged for various military and intelligence applications.

Price Action: Palantir closed at $24.09 on Monday, down 2.63% for the day. However, in after-hours trading, the stock surged by 12.16%. Year to date, Palantir stock has gained 45.30%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image Via Shutterstock

