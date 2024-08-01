Thailand's AIS Partners with Oracle to Elevate Enterprise Solutions: Details

Thailand mobile network operator Advanced Info Service plans to deploy Oracle Corporation ORCL Oracle Alloy and launch AIS Cloud, the country’s first locally owned and operated hyperscale cloud.

Oracle Alloy will offer AIS and enterprises across Thailand, including the public sector, access to over 100 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services, including advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

With a strong track record serving 45 million subscribers, AIS is using Oracle Alloy to leverage cloud capabilities, scale, and innovation at hyperscale speeds.

As per the terms, AIS Cloud will meet data residency and sovereignty needs, including compliance with Thailand’s PDPA and Cybersecurity Act. It will be the sole hyperscale cloud in Thailand, offering in-country disaster recovery for enhanced business resilience.

Garrett Ilg, executive vice president and general manager, Japan & Asia Pacific, Oracle, said, “Thailand is a strategic market for Oracle and the Oracle Alloy collaboration with AIS will serve as an industry gamechanger for the country. It empowers AIS to become a hyperscale cloud provider, enabling them to build new services faster while delivering sovereign cloud and AI capabilities for its Thai customers.”

Daphne Chung, Research Director, Cloud Services and Software Research, IDC Asia/Pacific, stated, “IDC forecasts spending on sovereign cloud to increase at 31.5 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in APEJ.”

“The APEJ Cloud Survey 2023 showed that 19 percent of APEJ organizations expect to increase their spending on sovereign cloud in the near future as a component of organizations’ hybrid cloud strategy driven by compliance and regulations as well as the need for greater operational resiliency.”

Yesterday, Oracle stated that King’s College Hospital London in Dubai is among the first UAE health systems to migrate its Oracle Health Electronic Health Record (EHR) to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Moreover, Oracle reportedly inked a deal with Rai Way to implement its AI systems at the Italian firm’s data centers.

ORCL stock has gained around 18% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Pacer Funds Pacer Data And Digital Revolution ETF TRFK and IShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF IGV.

Price Action: ORCL closed higher by 2.79% at $139.45 on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Shutterstock

