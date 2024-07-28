Tesla's Production Aspirations Underscored By Gary Black: 2.77M Vehicles By 2025 — Major Entry Into $30K Segment 'Significantly Underestimated By The Street'

Tesla Inc. TSLA is reportedly aiming to produce 2.77 million vehicles by 2025, a 50% increase from its 2023 production. This ambitious target includes the launch of new affordable models, according to Future Fund Managing Partner Gary Black.

What Happened: Black, a prominent Tesla analyst, shared this insight on social media platform X on Sunday. He also noted that the company’s current installed capacity stands at 2.35 million units, which includes the new affordable Tesla vehicles set for delivery in the first half of 2025.

Tesla’s management has indicated a “current expected maximum capacity of close to 3 million vehicles,” including the new affordable models, which will be produced on the same manufacturing lines as the current vehicle lineup.

Black also suggested that the market is underestimating Tesla’s Total Addressable Market (TAM) expansion into the $30,000 segment. The Street is currently expecting 2025 deliveries of just 2.07 million and 2025 production of 2.073 million.

“As we saw with the introduction of Model Y in 2020, there is little cannibalization of other models when Tesla enters a new category – here the $30K affordable luxury segment,” Black wrote.

As pointed out by @thejefflutz, $TSLA may be targeting production of around 2,770K units (+50% above 2023 production of 1,846K), vs 2,350K current installed capacity today, including new affordable TSLA vehicles, scheduled for first deliveries in 2025/1H. Mgmt indicated in the 2Q… pic.twitter.com/uhviu6tOVN — Gary Black (@garyblack00) July 28, 2024

See Also: Anthony Scaramucci, Tim Scott Weigh In Ahead Of Ex-President’s Address At Bitcoin 2024 Conference: ‘Trump’s Move To Court Bitcoin And Towards Crypto Assets Has Shaken The Democrats At Core’

Why It Matters: Tesla’s ambitious production targets come amid a series of significant developments for the company. Last week, Tesla’s second-quarter earnings were scrutinized by Black, who criticized the lack of analytical rigor and strategic direction. Black called for a clearer strategy on margin stabilization, marketing, and the rollout of Full Self-Driving features.

Earlier in July, Tesla reported second-quarter deliveries that exceeded expectations despite a decline from the previous year. This positive reaction from the market highlighted the company’s resilience. However, some experts had predicted lower deliveries than analysts’ expectations, citing concerns about the recovery in China.

Additionally, Tesla’s second-quarter earnings report revealed a revenue beat but an EPS miss, with the company noting that its 2024 growth rate would be notably lower than in 2023.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed at $219.80, down 0.20% today. In after-hours trading, the stock rose 0.43%. Year to date, Tesla’s stock has decreased by $28.62, or 11.52%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock