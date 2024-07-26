What's Going On With Siyata Mobile Share Friday?

Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA shares are trading higher after the company, in partnership with Verizon Communications Inc. VZ introduced the Siyata SD7.

Siyata SD7 is a specialized push-to-talk device aimed at transforming communication for first responders and enterprise clients throughout the U.S.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, commented, “We are confident that the Verizon sales teams will hit the ground running and help convert traditional radio users over to Verizon’s Push to Talk Plus solution, while allowing them to operate on Verizon’s superior cellular network.”

Cory Davis, vice president of Verizon Frontline, said, “This device is a potential game-changer for first responders and enterprise clients, providing a rugged, easy-to-use ‘cellular radio’ solution that delivers excellent coverage, improved functionality and low start-up and operating costs.”

Yesterday, the company announced a new order from the City of Hawaiian Gardens, California, for its SD7 Push-to-Talk handsets and VK7 Vehicle Kits.

This week, Siyata received a $1.2 million order from a major international EMS provider for additional PoC rugged handsets, Real Time View, and related accessories.

Also, the company announced new orders exceeding $4.5 million for its SD7 handsets and related accessories.

Price Action: SYTA shares are down 1.71% at $0.46 at last check Friday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Chachamp/Shutterstock.com