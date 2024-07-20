An Inside Look At What Led To Joe Biden's Uneasy Standing Among Democrats As Election Nears

Loading... Loading...

Every Democratic leader understood that Joe Biden’s commitment to continue his campaign was significant in a way that once held greater meaning.

However, two days after the NATO news conference on July 11, the president was at his Rehoboth Beach, Del., home, visibly upset in front of a stone fireplace, reported The Washington Post.

A respected war hero had just raised concerns about how age might affect his leadership capabilities.

Key figures within the president’s campaign and White House circle were privately admitting that, following a disastrous debate on June 27, their faith was waning.

In an early July poll by Washington Post-ABC-Ipsos, two-thirds of the nation, which includes 56% of Democrats, expressed the view that Biden should withdraw. Biden is now assessing the limits of presidential leadership amidst divergent public sentiment.

Major donors have held back funds, calling for change. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries personally cautioned Biden after the press conference that his candidacy jeopardized Democratic prospects of winning back the House, the report said.

Days later, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer echoed the same caution. Delegates and party members began outlining an alternative strategy.

Just a month earlier, all of these individuals had rallied behind Biden, united in their concern over former president Donald Trump — characterized as a felon, instigator of the Capitol riot, denier of the election outcome, self-styled “day one” dictator, and provocateur, noted The Washington Post.

The mantra of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — “Diversity is our strength. Unity is our power” — still governed Democrats in June, The Washington Post added.

However, Pelosi herself has now indicated Biden required further deliberation on what he had previously considered settled.

Barack Obama, Biden’s former running mate and governing partner, conveyed to allies that the path to victory has grown narrower.

House Democrats, intending to portray Republicans as “chaos agents” in the upcoming elections, have increasingly leaned towards a more radical stance.

On the day of his NATO news conference, seven additional voices called for Biden to withdraw from the race.

While Trump introduced his new running mate in Milwaukee this week, video footage captured Biden, visibly fragile, encountering difficulty ascending the short staircase to Air Force One on his way to increased seclusion.

Twelve Democratic lawmakers — 10 from the House and two from the Senate — urged Biden to step aside following the Republican nominating convention, The Washington Post noted.

This brought the total number of lawmakers calling for his withdrawal to 37 by Friday evening.

Biden and his campaign team, however, affirmed that there have been no changes.

Jeffries reiterated on Friday that Biden has “the ability, the capacity, and the track record to make a case to the American people that will result in us being successful in November,” according to The Washington Post.

