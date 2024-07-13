Trump Gears Up For Pennsylvania Rally Amid VP Speculation: Report

Loading... Loading...

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reportedly plans to host a campaign rally near Pittsburgh, a key battleground in Pennsylvania, amidst growing anticipation over his choice of running mate for the Nov. 5 election.

Trump has stated that he will unveil his vice presidential selection shortly before or during the start of the Republican Party’s national convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where both he and his running mate will be formally nominated, reported Reuters.

During a radio interview on “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” on Friday, Trump listed Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott as potential running mates.

He indicated that he is considering “four or five” individuals and likened the VP selection process to a “highly sophisticated version of ‘The Apprentice,'” drawing parallels to the TV show that propelled him to fame, Reuters added.

The decision will be made during a period of turmoil for Democrats after President Joe Biden, 81, struggled in a debate on June 27.

Some Democratic lawmakers are now urging Biden to step aside for a younger nominee, but he remains committed to continuing his candidacy.

Trump’s rally on Saturday at the Butler Farm Show Grounds in Pennsylvania highlights the state’s significance. Trump carried Pennsylvania in 2016 but lost it to Biden in 2020.

Once more, Pennsylvania stands among a select few states crucial to determining the November presidential election outcome, prompting both candidates to focus on the state with frequent visits and campaign investments, the report added.

