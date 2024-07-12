What's Going On With Oracle Stock On Friday?

Loading... Loading...

Oracle Corporation ORCL shares are trading lower on Friday.

On Thursday, the company unveiled Exadata Exascale, a cloud-based data architecture enhancing performance for Oracle Database workloads.

The new service combines Exadata’s intelligent database architecture with cloud elasticity to provide high-performance capabilities for AI, analytics, and critical workloads, scalable to any size.

Kothanda Umamageswaran, senior vice president of Exadata and Scale-Out Technologies, stated, “By reducing infrastructure costs by up to 95 percent, Exadata Exascale makes it possible for small workloads and small businesses to leverage the benefits of Oracle Exadata for Oracle Databases in the cloud.”

Luis Mediero, director of cloud and Data Solutions at Quistor, commented, “Its ability to scale efficiently will allow us to move all workloads to high-performance environments with minimal migration time. Because it leverages Exadata technology, we also have confidence in our data resiliency and security, something that has proven difficult to achieve in other environments. In addition, Exascale’s scalability will enable us to grow resources quickly and with minimal costs as our business expands.”

On Wednesday, Oracle stated that it enhanced the AI-powered Oracle Argus and Safety One Intake solutions to support life sciences in addressing regulatory changes and managing increased adverse event case volumes.

ORCL stock has gained over 20% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Pacer Funds Pacer Data And Digital Revolution ETF TRFK and IShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF IGV.

Price Action: ORCL shares are down 0.29% at $142.34 premarket at the last check on Friday.

Photo: Michael Vi/Shutterstock