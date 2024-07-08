United Airlines Boeing Jet Loses Wheel After Takeoff From Los Angeles, Lands Safely In Denver

Loading... Loading...

A United Airlines Holdings Inc‘s UAL Boeing Co BA jet lost a main landing gear wheel while departing from Los Angeles but managed to land safely in Denver.

What Happened: The incident occurred on Monday. In a statement, the airline confirmed that there were no injuries reported among the 174 passengers and 7 crew members on board Flight 1001, reported to AP News.

“The wheel has been recovered in Los Angeles, and we are investigating what caused this event,” the statement added.

This is not the first time a United Airlines flight has experienced such an incident. On Mar. 7, a United Boeing B777-200 jet lost a tire mid-air after takeoff from San Francisco. It landed on a car in an airport employee parking lot, but no injuries were reported.

Why It Matters: This incident adds to a series of safety mishaps that have plagued United Airlines this year. In June, a United Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing after losing part of an engine liner. These incidents have drawn regulatory scrutiny to the airline.

Price Action: United Airlines Holdings closed at $46.82, down 0.38% on Monday. In after-hours trading, the stock rose slightly to $46.91. Year-to-date, United Airlines is up 14.98%.

Meanwhile, Boeing Co closed at $185.84, up 0.55% on the same day. After hours, the stock increased to $186.70, gaining an additional 0.46%. However, according to data from Benzinga Pro, Boeing has experienced a year-to-date decline of 26.18%.

