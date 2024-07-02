Xiaomi EV Boosts Production To Cut Xiaomi SU7 Waiting Times; Targets Over 100,000 Deliveries In 2024

Loading... Loading...

Xiaomi EV, the car-making unit of Xiaomi Corp. XIACY XIACF, has reportedly informed potential customers and existing order holders that it is enhancing production capacity to reduce waiting times for the Xiaomi SU7.

Xiaomi EV stated in a letter posted on Weibo that the ramp-up of Xiaomi SU7 deliveries is progressing smoothly, noting that the factory initiated double-shift production in June and achieved over 10,000 unit deliveries in a single month, reported CnEV Post.

Xiaomi EV said that deliveries of Xiaomi’s SU7 series have accelerated further since July 1, with expected lead times reduced by up to five weeks after orders are confirmed, the report added.

“Meanwhile, we will be conducting a new round of production line optimization and maintenance in the near future to prepare for further capacity ramp-up,” Xiaomi EV wrote, CnEV Post added.

Xiaomi EV reassured order holders that its efforts to optimize the production line will not hinder its target of delivering over 10,000 units in July.

Xiaomi introduced its first model, the SU7, on March 28, offering three variants: standard, Pro, and Max, priced from RMB215,900, RMB245,900, and RMB299,900 respectively.

Deliveries of the standard and Max versions commenced on April 3, while deliveries of the SU7 Pro began in May.

Since its launch, the model has achieved remarkable success, with current orders for the Xiaomi SU7 facing an approximate 30-week delivery wait, the report read.

Previously, Xiaomi management stated that Xiaomi EV aims to deliver over 100,000 units in 2024 and is striving to reach a delivery target of 120,000 units, CnEV Post added.

