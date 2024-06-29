Heather Lovier Named COO Of Rocket Companies, Replacing Bill Emerson

Loading... Loading...

Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT has appointed Heather Lovier as the company’s chief operating officer.

According to an exchange filing, Lovier replaces Bill Emerson, who will continue as the company’s president.

Lovier, who is 50 years old, started working as the chief operating officer of RKT Holdings in March 2024.

In 2003, she joined Rocket Mortgage and has served in various roles throughout her tenure, including as executive vice president of client experience operations from April 2017 to October 2021 and as chief client experience officer of Rocket Mortgage from November 2021 to February 2024.

Lovier will continue her role as chief operating officer of RKT Holdings.

“Any changes to Mrs. Lovier’s compensation for her new appointment will be determined at a later date,” the filing noted.

Last month, the company announced Shawn Malhotra as its first ever group chief technology officer. His appointment became effective on May 6.

“As we double down on our commitment to technology innovation, Shawn will help us focus on delivering groundbreaking solutions to our clients, partners and team members,” said Varun Krishna, CEO of Rocket Companies, in a press release dated May 6.

“Shawn’s primary objective will be to increase the rate of innovation and execution in the organization, amplifying Rocket’s AI initiatives,” Krishna added.

In April, the company made headlines for introducing Rocket Logic, its patented AI-driven platform aimed at simplifying and expediting home ownership. The development was undertaken by Rocket Mortgage.

Price Action: RKT shares closed lower by 0.65% to $13.70 at close on Friday.

