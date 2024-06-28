GE Aerospace Delivers T901 Engines To US Army For Black Hawk Testing: Details

Loading... Loading...

On Friday, GE Aerospace GE announced that the U.S. Army has accepted two T901-GE-900 engines for integration and testing on the UH-60 Black Hawk under the Improved Turbine Engine Program.

During a ceremony at Sikorsky’s facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, the next-generation rotorcraft engines were unveiled.

Today’s announcement follows the inaugural ground run of an aircraft equipped with a T901 engine.

“Our team is immensely proud to announce the latest T901 deliveries to the U.S. Army,” said Tom Champion, GE Aerospace’s T901 program director.

In April, the T901 powered Sikorsky’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) prototype, Raider X, collecting crucial integration data for the UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apache.

The T901 engine incorporates advanced commercial technologies like 3D-modeling, ceramic matrix composites (CMCs), and additive manufacturing, enhancing power output while reducing weight.

Its modular design, inherited from the T700, ensures cost-effectiveness, reliability, and ease of maintenance, aligning seamlessly with Army helicopters and operational needs.

“At every stage, these engines have demonstrated a level of performance that will undoubtedly help meet the demands of military missions for decades to come,” Champion added.

Earlier this month, GE Aerospace was in the headlines for developing a hybrid electric engine, aiming to power narrow-body jets by the mid-2020s.

Reuters reported recently that GE Aerospace is working with NASA on a project to integrate electric motors or generators into a high-bypass turbofan, supplementing power during various operation phases.

The company recently completed initial tests of the hybrid components and the engine, with plans for further testing.

Price Action: GE shares are trading lower by 0.45% to $159.77 at last check Friday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

