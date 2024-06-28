Thousands Of HSBC Britain Customers Left Stranded By Online Banking Outage: Report

Loading... Loading...

On Friday, thousands of HSBC Holdings plc HSBC customers in Britain reportedly faced difficulties accessing online banking services, as the bank reported an outage impacting its website and banking app.

Without giving a reason for the outage, the lender said, “We’re really sorry that some customers are having issues accessing personal online and mobile banking,” reported Reuters.

By 0846 GMT, over 7,000 customers had reported issues, according to DownDetector, a website that monitors such outages.

As per the report, customers reported being unable to access their money or pay bills, according to posts on X.

In recent years, online banking disruptions have been a recurring issue for British banks, exacerbated by the growing emphasis on online banking to cut fixed costs like bank branches.

This month, HSBC Bank (China) Company Limited finalized the acquisition of Citigroup Inc.’s C retail wealth management portfolio in mainland China.

HSBC Holdings stock gained 12% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via the Dimensional International Value ETF DFIV and Trust For Professional Managers ActivePassive International Equity ETF APIE.

Price Action: HSBC shares are up 0.55% at $43.97 premarket at the last check Friday.

