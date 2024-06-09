Roaring Kitty Shares 'The Dark Knight Scene' With A Twist: Is The GameStop Trader Going To The Bank With His Hoard?

Loading... Loading...

What Happened: Keith Gill, popularly known as Roaring Kitty, shared a modified version of the opening scene from “The Dark Knight” on Sunday evening.

In the image, posted by Gill, the bank robber is seen carrying a cat head instead of the Joker mask.

The opening scene of The Dark Knight demonstrated Christopher Nolan’s directorial prowess by revealing the Joker’s identity in a surprising twist. This prologue set the film’s mood, kept audiences on edge, and established the Joker as a formidable antagonist, enhanced by Hans Zimmer’s subtle musical score, according to a Movieweb report.

Why It Matters: This tweet comes after a series of events that have put Gill in the spotlight. His recent YouTube return drew over 600,000 live viewers, where he discussed his investment in GameStop Corp GME and his belief in the company’s CEO, Ryan Cohen.

However, this return was followed by a 39% drop in GameStop’s stock price, leaving many investors with more questions than answers. Gill’s explanation for his heavy investment in GameStop failed to satisfy many, leading to a significant market reaction.

Gill has said that he was investing more in GameStop due to the company’s ongoing transformation. He expressed confidence in Cohen’s ability to turn the company around and urged other investors to focus on this aspect.

Price Action: On Robinhood, GameStop stock was seen shooting up 15.8% at the time of writing and traded at $32.50 in the overnight hours. On Friday, GameStop shares closed 39.4% lower at $28.22 in the regular session.

