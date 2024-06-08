As California Faces Budget Crisis, Gov. Newsom Proposes Defunding Law Enforcement And Prisons Amid Massive Deficit

Loading... Loading...

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, has suggested reducing budgets for public safety, including prisons and law enforcement, amid fiscal challenges and a focus on equity-driven climate objectives.

The budget proposed by the California Democrat in May acknowledges the need for “difficult decisions” to tackle the state’s ongoing $27.6 billion deficit, which is expected to persist in the coming years, reported Fox News.

The proposed budget entails a $97 million reduction in trial court operations, a $10 million cut to the Department of Justice’s Division of Law Enforcement and over $80 million slashed from the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Fox News added.

Initially, a spokesperson for Newsom informed Fox News Digital that there were “no cuts to law enforcement.”

“Since Governor Newsom took office in 2019, the state has made record investments in law enforcement, including $1.1 billion to tackle crime, support police, and hold criminals accountable,” the spokesperson said.

Nonetheless, an official from the Department of Finance acknowledged a 1.6% decrease in the overall proposed budget of California’s Department of Justice.

“What’s happening in California is just the greatest disrespect of taxpayer’s resources in the history of America,” Florida’s chief financial officer, Jimmy T. Patronis, told Fox News Digital. “They’re in a panic. They’re in a free fall. They’re looking for money to make up this enormous budget deficit they’ve got right now.”

Patronis contends that California’s population exodus has contributed to the budget deficit. The state saw the highest net loss of movers, per a United Van Lines study.

Additionally, Chapman University’s research suggests that green energy policies led to stagnation in blue-collar businesses and drove historically white middle-class individuals to leave due to soaring home prices, Fox News added.

Despite this, Newsom has proposed allocating $1.7 billion from the general fund for climate goals, with a focus on equity programs.

