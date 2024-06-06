Saudi Aramco's $11.2B Stock Sale To Fuel Mohammed bin Salman's Economic Transformation Plans For The Kingdom

Loading... Loading...

In a significant move, Saudi Aramco has announced an $11.2 billion stock sale, marking the largest global offering in three years. The proceeds will be channeled into Saudi Arabia’s ambitious economic overhaul.

What Happened: The Saudi government is set to sell nearly 1.55 billion shares at 27.25 Saudi riyals ($7.27) each, representing a 6% discount from the stock’s last closing price, reported Bloomberg on Thursday. The offering, which attracted considerable interest from foreign investors, was oversubscribed within hours of its launch on Sunday.

The stock sale is a significant shift from Aramco’s 2019 IPO, which saw limited global investor participation. The current offering, however, has garnered substantial attention from foreign investors, despite the challenging oil market.

See Also: Ross Gerber Cautions ‘Roaring Kitty’ Over Short-Term Gamestop Position As He Has Many Enemies: ‘He’s Got

A key attraction for investors is Aramco’s annual $124 billion dividend, the largest globally. Despite the company’s high stock price compared to Western oil majors, the offering has generated significant interest.

The Saudi government is selling shares in its state oil giant to finance Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitious economic transformation plans. These plans require oil prices to remain near $100 a barrel, a level not seen since late 2022. The government currently owns about 82% of Aramco and will remain the primary shareholder after the offering.

Why It Matters: This stock sale follows a strategic move by Aramco to attract global investors. The company launched a worldwide roadshow, including events in the US and London, to promote its $12 billion share sale, a significant shift from its 2019 IPO strategy, reported Benzinga. The offering was quickly covered within hours of opening, attracting both local and foreign investors, although the exact breakdown of international participation remains undisclosed.

Despite the recent decline in oil prices, the offering has generated significant interest, indicating confidence in Aramco’s long-term prospects.

Photo by Piotr Swat on Shutterstock

Read Next: Too Good To Be True: NYSE Cancels Trades On Berkshire Hathaway Stock Purchased During 99% Discount Glitch