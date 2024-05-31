Tesla's Top Chinese Rival BYD Expands Global Presence With Inaugural Showroom In Saudi Arabia, Accelerating NEV Penetration In Middle East

Loading... Loading...

BYD Co., Ltd. BYDDY BYDDF has reportedly inaugurated its inaugural showroom in Saudi Arabia following the introduction of the BYD brand in the Middle Eastern nation earlier this year.

BYD’s maiden store in Saudi Arabia, situated in Riyadh’s Al Ghader district, opened on May 28, as disclosed by the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer on Weibo, CnEV Post reported.

The inaugural outlet, established by local distributor Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, features a showroom, discovery center, and service hub, the report added.

Local customers in Saudi Arabia have the opportunity to test drive five models at the store, including the Han EV, Atto 3 (known as the Yuan Plus in China), Seal EV, Qin Plus, and Song Plus.

The Han EV, Atto 3, and Seal EV are battery electric vehicles (BEVs), while the Qin Plus and Song Plus are plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), the report read.

As per the Saudi government’s initiative, NEVs are projected to comprise 30 percent of Riyadh’s automotive market by 2030, as stated by Huang Zhixue, the general manager of BYD’s Middle East Africa automotive sales division, CnEV Post reported.

Huang mentioned BYD’s collaboration with Al-Futtaim to establish a domestic new energy ecosystem.

BYD is significantly investing in Saudi Arabia, boasting a team of over 100 individuals. The company plans to expand its presence with additional stores in the country.

BYD officially entered the Saudi Arabian market on February 20, showcasing models like the Han EV, Atto 3, Seal EV, Qin Plus, and Song Plus, CnEV Post added.

BYD’s NEVs are now available in over 80 countries and regions globally, the company revealed, CnEVPost added.

