RTX's Collins Aerospace And Panasonic Avionics Launch New Business Class Suite: Details

Collins Aerospace, a business of RTX Corporation RTX, and Panasonic Avionics Corporation have introduced MAYA, a new business class suite, at the 2024 Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany.

MAYA represents a collaboration between Collins Aerospace and Panasonic Avionics, merging their design and technological expertise into a single, integrated solution that redefines comfort, passenger immersion, accessibility, and sustainability for future air travel.

The suite features advanced ergonomics with an advanced seating architecture and integrated ARISE comfort technology.

The system automatically optimizes cushion pressure, regulates environmental temperature, and minimizes peak vibration disturbances, enhancing passenger rest and wellbeing during flights.

A key highlight of the MAYA suite is the 45-inch ultra-wide, ultra-high-definition OLED Astrova Curve display. This display, equipped with a headphone-less audio system, allows users to enjoy highly personalized viewing.

Packed with advanced technology, the suite syncs with passenger electronic devices through the ADAPT controller.

This integration provides familiar control over the seating environment and supports advanced mobility, sensory, cognitive, and language accommodations for passengers with diverse needs.

“MAYA is the fusion of enhanced physical, digital, and smart technologies that exponentially enhance the cabin experience in ways individual solutions are unable to accomplish on their own,” said Ed Dryden, president of Interiors at Collins Aerospace.

“Unprecedented customization and user control provide uniquely personal in-flight experiences – bridging historical gaps in accessibility, enabling multi-dimensional comfort, and facilitating immersive in-flight entertainment.”

The MAYA suite uses recycled, reusable, and plant-based materials along with STARLight composite structures to reduce production waste and improve product circularity.

Its modular design supports mid-life upgrades, simplifies disassembly processes, and enhances traceability with recycling streams.

Price Action: RTX shares closed higher by 0.82% to $106.27 on Friday.

