Nikki Haley's Trump Support In 2024 Is A Strategic Move For 2028: Opinion

Loading... Loading...

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Nikki Haley has thrown her support behind Donald Trump, marking a significant shift in the Republican landscape.

What Happened: Karen Tumulty, a columnist for The Washington Post, recently wrote in her op-ed that Haley’s public endorsement of Trump for the 2024 presidential election is not about her being the ex-president’s running mate, but rather positioning herself for a future presidential bid in 2028.

Haley, known for her political adaptability, has previously contradicted herself. In 2021, she stated she wouldn’t run if Trump did. Yet, two years later, she announced her candidacy, citing the need for "generational change."

Her recent move aims to align with the MAGA base, which is crucial for her 2028 aspirations. If Trump wins, she can claim her role in his victory; if he loses, she can argue she foresaw the outcome.

Haley's endorsement also impacts her supporters, including significant donors like hedge-fund billionaire Ken Griffin. Griffin, who once called Trump a "three-time loser," is now considering financially supporting Trump.

Trump's campaign finances are bolstered, narrowing Joe Biden's financial lead. In April, Trump and the RNC outraised Biden and the DNC by approximately $25 million.

See Also: Trump Accepts Cryptocurrency Donations In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin And More, Says MAGA Supporters ‘Will Build A Crypto Army’

As Haley announced her support, Trump was fundraising in Dallas, securing contributions from oil industry leaders with promises of deregulation.

Meanwhile, Biden's campaign targets Haley's supporters, spending $1 million on ads in battleground states. Despite this, polls suggest most of Haley's Republican backers will likely support Trump.

Why It Matters: The endorsement by Nikki Haley has sparked a range of reactions. Anthony Scaramucci labeled Haley’s endorsement as “moral cowardice,” calling her a “bird brain.” This criticism highlights the divisive nature of Trump’s candidacy within the Republican Party.

Moreover, Trump’s niece has voiced concerns about the broader implications of Trump’s potential return to the White House. She suggested that the Supreme Court’s actions are aimed at advancing the GOP’s agenda to reinstall Trump, warning that “America cannot survive this.”

Read Next: Robert Kennedy Jr Senior Adviser, Pardoned By Trump, Resigns: ‘Hateful And Divisive Atmosphere’

Photo via Shutterstock

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Pooja Rajkumari