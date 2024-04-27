Elon Musk Take Fight For Free Speech Abroad, Feuds With Australia And Brazil Over Content Restriction

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk, the CEO of X, Tesla, Inc. TSLA and SpaceX who is known for his stance on free speech, is embroiled in yet another free speech debate after acquiring X in 2022.

The billionaire is entangled in legal disputes with the governments of Brazil and Australia over their content restrictions. Musk claims they suppress free speech, but critics argue he’s empowering extremists by selectively challenging cases while complying elsewhere, reported Al Jazeera.

Musk’s clash with Brazilian authorities stems from the handling of “digital militias” linked to former President Jair Bolsonaro. Supreme Court Justice de Moraes has been investigating Bolsonaro’s supporters for spreading fake news and hate speech online during his presidency.

The judge is also leading an inquiry into a coup plot by Bolsonaro’s backers following his 2022 election defeat to current left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

During his investigation, de Moraes prohibited 150 accounts linked to the “digital militias,” sparking controversy as reports surfaced that many remained active. Musk, in April, criticized the bans as “aggressive censorship” in tweets aimed at the judge, Al Jazeera added.

Musk also said X would “lift all restrictions” on the banned accounts, although the platform said it had complied with the orders pending legal challenges.

“This judge has brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil. He should resign or be impeached,” Musk said on X. “Shame.”

In response, de Moraes launched an investigation into Musk for obstruction of justice, Al Jazeera said.

In addition to his dispute in Brazil, Musk is clashing with Australia’s internet watchdog over a knife attack livestreamed in Sydney. After the attack, eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant issued a global takedown notice for videos of the event, arguing they should be removed due to the ease of circumventing geo-blocking using VPNs.

While Meta complied, X only restricted the videos in Australia, sparking a legal battle. Despite an emergency injunction, Musk has remained defiant, criticizing Australia for global censorship. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese rebuked Musk as an “arrogant billionaire.”

X’s legal battles has since intensified. In Brazil, Musk’s platform faces scrutiny for alleged non-compliance with court orders. Meanwhile, in Australia, X contests a global takedown order amid the threat of hefty fines, Al Jazeera reported.

Musk has signaled more legal battles ahead, vowing to fund challenges against Ireland’s forthcoming hate speech laws.

Musk’s stance on free speech has remained polarizing: Some view him as a champion, others as a provocateur. Despite his battles with Brazil and Australia, he’s complied with takedown orders from Turkey and India, raising questions about his consistency.

Critics have suggested Musk’s defense of free speech is selective, favoring figures like Bolsonaro and Argentina’s Milei. While the U.S. has lax speech laws, other nations are more aggressive in curbing harmful content, per Al Jazeera.

