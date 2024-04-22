Chipotle To Spice Up Kuwait City: New Location Marks Decade-Long International Expansion

Loading... Loading...

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG has launched its first location in Kuwait City in partnership with international franchise retail operator Alshaya Group.

Chipotle’s location in Kuwait marks the first time the company has entered a new country in over 10 years.

The new restaurant offers a variety of in-restaurant ordering experiences that help introduce Chipotle’s menu offerings to new guests in the region.

Chipotle is offering three ordering methods to simplify the ordering experience for new guests, namely traditional Chipotle fashion, a kiosk ordering system and QR codes at the restaurant tables where guests can download the Alshaya Chipotle mobile app for pick-up orders.

Chipotle and Alshaya plan to open the first Chipotle location in Dubai later this year.

Chipotle’s existing international portfolio of owned and operated restaurants includes 41 locations in Canada; 19 in the U.K.; six locations in France; and two in Germany.

“Consumers have long awaited Chipotle’s arrival here in the Middle East and the feedback we’ve received so far has confirmed that we’re delivering the same delicious culinary experience that guests have had in their U.S. locations,” said John Hadden, Chief Executive Officer, Alshaya Group.

Price Action: CMG shares are trading higher by 0.12% at $2,872.46 on the last check Monday.

