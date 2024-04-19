KB Home Flexes Financial Muscle: Approves $1B Stock Repurchase Plan & 25% Dividend Hike

KB Home KBH said its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $1.00 billion of the company’s outstanding common stock.
The latest approval will replace a prior authorization, which had $113.6 million remaining.
KB Home intends to continue its share repurchases in 2024 in a projected range of $200 million-$400 million for the full year, including $50 million of share repurchases completed during the first quarter.
The Board also approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend on the stock to $0.25 per share from $0.20 per share.
This 25% increase results in an annualized dividend of $1.00 per share with a yield of about 1.6% based on KB Home’s closing price on April 17, 2024.
Together with the increase approved in July 2023, the company has increased its quarterly dividend by 67% in the past nine months.
Also, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend, at the $0.25 per share rate, which will be payable on May 23, 2024, to stockholders of record on May 9, 2024.
“With a strong balance sheet and confidence in our ability to generate a significant level of operating cash flow as we continue to evolve into a larger and more profitable company, we are committed to our balanced approach of investing in our growth while simultaneously returning a meaningful level of cash to stockholders,” said Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Mezger.
KB Homes held $668.1 million in cash and equivalents as of February 29, 2024.
Price Action: KBH shares traded higher by 1.04% at $61.04 on premarket Friday.
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.