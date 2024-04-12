Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Adds $116.58M Worth Of Liberty SiriusXM Stock

Loading... Loading...

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK has made a significant investment in Liberty SiriusXM Group LSXMA, the parent company of SiriusXM Radio and other media assets.

What Happened: Berkshire Hathaway has acquired $116.58 million worth of Liberty Media’s Series A Liberty SiriusXM Common Stock.

The conglomerate made these purchases over six days this month, acquiring over 4.3 million shares at prices ranging from $25.67 to $27.76. This has increased Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in Liberty Media Corp to a total of 69,044,244 shares.

These transactions were disclosed through the SEC’s Form 4 filings, which provide insights into the trading activities of a company’s insiders, offering investors a view of the strategic moves of high-profile investors like Warren Buffett.

Why It Matters: This investment by Berkshire Hathaway increases its stake in Liberty Media, which has a diverse portfolio in the media and entertainment industry.

Earlier this year, on Feb. 8, it was reported that Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway had added Liberty Media to its portfolio. At the time, Berkshire's holding in Liberty Media stood at nearly 21%.

This came after Liberty Media proposed a business combination with Sirius XM Holdings Inc. in September 2023.

Price Action: Berkshire Hathaway's stock closed 1.39% lower at $608,091 on Friday, when Liberty SiriusXM's stock closed 2.75% down at $25.50, according to Benzinga Pro.

