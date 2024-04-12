Why Is AI Robot Maker Richtech Robotics Stock Surging Today?

Loading... Loading...

AI-driven service robots maker Richtech Robotics Inc RR has forged a joint venture with Zipphaus Corp to launch robot-operated cafes.

The cafes are proposed to be launched in places including hospitals, airports, colleges and universities.

The partnership brings together Richtech’s robotics expertise with Zipphaus’s operational proficiency to maximize development opportunities across the U.S.

Richtech and Zipphaus will form Zipphaus Plus, LLC, and plan to launch robot-operated flagship cafes in at least two locations at major hospitals as initial launch points.

Under the agreement, Richtech will be responsible for providing and maintaining ADAM robots along with technical support to ensure operational efficiency.

Zipphaus will handle daily cafe operations, including staff management, customer service, menu preparation, cost management, and material purchasing.

“This joint venture represents a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize the service industry through collaborative robotics,” said Richtech President Matt Casella.

Price Action: RR shares traded higher by 8.99% at $1.94 premarket Friday.