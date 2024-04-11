'Knives Are Really Out for Musk': Jim Cramer Feels Wall Street Is Losing Confidence In Tesla's CEO, Lauds Warren Buffett's 'Truly Magnificent' Berkshire

Loading... Loading...

Renowned financial analyst from CNBC, Jim Cramer, has voiced that Wall Street’s trust in Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA, is dwindling due to the company’s falling stock price.

What Happened: Cramer, on Wednesday, drew a comparison between investor sentiment towards Musk and industry titan Warren Buffett, as reported by CNBC. He pointed out that while Buffett continues to be admired by investors, Musk is facing a backlash due to Tesla’s sinking stock value.

According to Cramer, investors hailed Musk as a “genius” and lauded Tesla’s electric vehicles as long as the company’s stock thrived. However, investor sentiment has shifted, with Tesla’s shares experiencing a more than 30% drop year to date.

Concerns have been raised over the declining prices of Musk’s electric vehicles and increasing competition from Chinese automakers. There are also fears that Musk may be preoccupied with other ventures, such as his acquisition of X, previously known as Twitter.

"Look, even when Tesla's business is faltering and the stock is going down, I always caveat that by reminding you that Elon Musk is brilliant," he said. "But now there are overtones that he's lost his touch or maybe become more of an evil genius — which I think, by the way, is unfair, but life's unfair."

See Also: Here’s How Much Trump Lost After His Newly Listed DJT Stock Erased All Gains Since Public Debut

“With the downgrades and price target cuts, the long knives are really out for Musk,” Cramer observed. Despite this, he maintains his optimism about Musk’s potential, stating that he is still a brilliant mind.

Conversely, Cramer lauded Buffett’s investment firm, Berkshire Hathaway BRK, for its robust portfolio and crucial insurance business, describing it as “truly magnificent.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, Tesla stock is priced at $171.76, reflecting a decrease of 2.89% over the last 24 hours. The stock has experienced a year-to-date decline of 30.86%. Nevertheless, it has seen a remarkable increase of 862.24% over the past 5 years, based on data from Benzinga Pro.

Why It Matters: This development follows a series of events that have shaped Musk and Cramer’s relationship. In December, Musk criticized Cramer’s dismissal of recession fears, calling his prediction “alarming.”

However, in January, Cramer praised Musk’s company Neuralink for its groundbreaking achievement in human brain implant technology, which surprised Musk.

Cramer even suggested that Musk has the ability to make the impossible possible. In March, Cramer defended Musk’s use of prescription ketamine, stating that many people wouldn’t be brave enough to admit its use.

Read Next: Jim Cramer Feels ‘Very Good’ About Ford As Jim Farley-Led Company Is Making A ‘Come Back’

Elon Musk’s Image Generated Via Midjourney

Benzinga Neuro , Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.